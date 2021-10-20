Relationship Expert, Blessing Okoro explains why she kept quiet over the alleged Tiwa tape

Relationship expert, Okoro Blessing Nkiruka took to her verified Instagram page where she explained to her fans, the major reason why she kept mute over the released Tiwa tape.

Breakup or Makeup’ founder, Blessing Nkiruka Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO gave her explanation as a result of the message that someone sent to her on Instagram, accusing her of deliberately avoiding the topic of Tiwa tape.

The controversial influencer displayed the message that the person sent to her, and its reads;

“Madam Blessingceo, I look up to you, but recently I can see that you are deliberately ignoring the Tiwa and janemena tape issue.”

In response to the statement, the self-styled intellectual entertainer simply explained the actual reason why she stayed off the topic.

She said;

“What ever you do in your private lives is not my business. I am not avoiding the topic of Tiwa and janemena. Rather, I am not talking about it because it happened in their private lives. I address what people bring out publicly. I don’t have any business with people’s private lives.”

