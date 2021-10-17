Rivers Govt Arrests Two Over Pornographic Display On Electronic Billboard

The Rivers State Government says two persons have been arrested in connection to the display of pornographic content on an electronic billboard located in the Garrison axis of Port Harcourt on Thursday.

The acting Managing Director, Rivers State Signage and Advertisement Agency, Tony Okeah, told journalists that those arrested were believed to be working for the firm that owns the billboard.

Okeah said the agency would not fold its arms and allow advertisers to de-market the state with indecent contents.

It was gathered that some persons believed to be working for the company that owns the gigantic electronic billboard located beside the Rebisi flyover had inserted the wrong video clip, resulting in a public outcry.

The RISAA boss described the video as a nuisance and warned that advertisers must follow stipulated guidelines in their activities.

Okeah said, “It is a public nuisance, it would have affected the thinking of people or children, male and female and that cannot be tolerated.

“It is a big blow to the company that owns the billboard structure because we shut down the equipment and now the investigation is ongoing. The two persons who have been arrested are at the Olu Obadanjo Police Station.”