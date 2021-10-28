Rotating Presidency Won’t Help Nigerians, Says Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has stated that Nigeria’s next president must be chosen on the basis of his capacity and not by ethnicity or regional sentiments.

The governor made the submission in a radio interview in Lokoja.

He expressed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s replacement must be picked based on capacity rather than regional background.

He noted that the country is already destroyed by ethnic divides, adding that what is required now is a leader who will bring about unity of purpose and provide a collective and all-encompassing leadership.

He said, “Poverty, insecurity, and maladministration do not know whether you’re from this tribe or others. What is important is who is coming to deliver this country.

“Let us educate our followers, rather than sowing certain sentiments in the polity in order to suit our purpose.”