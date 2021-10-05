Sanwo-Olu Signs Administration Of Criminal Justice Amendment Law 2021

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has signed the Administration of Criminal Justice (Amendment) Law (ACJL) 2021.

The ACJL was first passed in Lagos State in 2007 and amended in 2011 to ensure the fundamental rights of suspects and persons that come into contact with the justice system, as enshrined in the constitution are protected.

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s assent to the bill is in a bid to further strengthen the justice system, promote the rights of victims and suspects, as well as address the issue of delay in the administration of criminal justice in Lagos State.