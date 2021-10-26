Saraki: Some APC Bigwigs Will Soon Defect To PDP

Former senate president, Bukola Saraki has expressed that “some bigwigs” from the All Progressives Congress (APC) will soon defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Saraki spoke during a chat with Arise TV on Tuesday.

The former Kwara governor stated that the recent defection of some PDP governors to APC was expected.

Saraki said the opposition party was not shocked by the movement of the governors.

He said Nigerians will “begin to see some defections from the ruling party” soon, adding that “leaders in the ruling parties don’t defect early, they defect late in the game”.

“I don’t think that we [PDP] are haemorrhaging. If you remember, I said a couple of times that there were certain governors that we knew that they were going to leave, and they’ve left. So we are not surprised,” the former president of the senate said.

“We’ve got some bigwigs that are coming to the party. This week, there’s a former governor that’ll join the party. We’ve had a couple who have joined.

“Look, we all know that leaders in the ruling parties don’t defect early. They defect late in the game. So, keep watching. Nigerians will not be surprised when you begin to see some defections from the ruling party.”