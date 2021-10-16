Security Operatives Must Undergo Psychiatric, Drug Tests, Says NEC

The National Economic Council (NEC) has called on the leadership of the security agencies to ensure that persons recruited into arms-bearing agencies undergo psychiatric evaluations and drug tests before and after enlistment.

NEC presided over by Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Friday, stated that the evaluations would ensure that the personnel were psychologically fit to carry weapons and identify behavioural tendencies that might require psycho-social interventions.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement titled, ‘NEC: States, FG to pay compensation to victims of #EndSARS protests and prosecute those indicted’.

The council also urged personnel of the agencies to dutifully observe the rules of engagement in the discharge of their duties.

The council stated that police accountability was being strengthened through the Police Service Commission, improved funding and budgetary allocation to the Nigeria Police Force and other securities agencies, as well as the lifting of the ban on recruitment of police officers.

It, therefore, urged the Federal Government to give priority to the general welfare of policemen and personnel of other security agencies.

The council equally called on the police to prioritise training of personnel in human rights provisions guaranteed by the constitution and in the professional handling of weapons.