Senate Empowers INEC To Decide On E-Transmission Of Results

After months of bashings from the public over resolution on electronic transmission of election results, the Senate on Tuesday rescinded its decision.

The Senate had in July passed the Electoral Act Amendment bill with provisions which allowed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to transmit election results electronically after getting green light on network coverage from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and approval from the National Assembly.

The bill, as passed by the House of Representatives, gives INEC the sole power to transmit results of elections by electronic means “where and when practicable”.

Since then, the Senate has been in the eye of the storm which made it to rescind the decision.

The two chambers set up a conference Committee to harmonise grey areas in the bill.

The harmonisation panel is scheduled to meet this week.