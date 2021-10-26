Sex Tape: “Tiwa Released It On Her Own To Stay Relevant” – Rapper Speed Darlington

Controversial Nigerian rapper, Darlington Okoye, alias Speed Darlington, has opined that popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage released her sex tape herself to stay relevant.

Speed Darlington made this statement while talking about different issues on his recent Instagram Live session with fans and followers.

“She did it herself. Na me talk am. Yes, Tiwa released it on her own. All these ‘somebody blackmail me, blackmail me, blackmail me’ – it’s a lie. I don’t believe anybody blackmailed Tiwa. Tiwa released that video on her own because she wants to stay relevant,” Speed Darlington said.

Read Also: Biafra: Even if we part ways with the North, I still don’t want a country of Igbo people only – Speed Darlington

Information Nigeria recalls that the rapper recently advised people to hide their net worth.