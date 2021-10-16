Shehu Sani: Power Rotation Needs To Be Clearly Stated In The Constitution

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has expressed that the inclusion of power rotation in the constitution will put to bed the debate on zoning.

He stated this while speaking during an interview on Channels Television on Friday.

Sani stated that the principles of fairness and equity must be enshrined to ensure that no part of the country dominates another.

“I think to solve this problem, this needs to be clearly stated in our constitution and it should be written in the language that there would be no interpretation whether it is Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba and Ijaw,” the senator said.

“If the presidency is in the north for eight years, it should be in the south for eight years so that there will be no need for a lawyer or legal luminary to explain this thing to us.

“If we are going to sustain this country, we need equity, justice, fairness and fair play and ensure that one part of the country does not dominate power for a long time.

“But it cannot be done on the altar of threat and intimidation. These are issues that can be resolved between the political elites in the north and the south on a table for the unity and peace of Nigeria.”

The senator however said Nigeria can have both zoning and competence as the yardstick in deciding who will be president in 2023.