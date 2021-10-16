Shooting Reported At APC Faction Congress In Ogun

There has been a shooting incident at the venue of a parallel state congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State.

The incident occurred on Saturday during the exercise organised by a group led by the lawmaker representing Ogun Central district, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, at the palace ground of the Alake of Ake in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Although the cause of the violence has yet to be ascertained, party faithful at the venue are said to have scampered to safety.

The situation was later brought under control while the process continued after calm was restored by the security operatives at the venue.

Reports indicate that the APC state congress conducted by Governor Dapo Abiodun-led group has been peaceful.

The exercise is taking place at the MKO Abiola Stadium in the state capital amid tight security, as authorities deploy operatives to strategic locations to maintain law and order.

Delegates from the 20 local government areas of the three senatorial districts of the state are participating in the congress while about 100 aspirants are expected to vie for the 35 contestable positions to fill the offices of the state chairman, secretary, and publicity secretary, among others.

The option of a consensus had been adopted in line with the party guidelines, but an election is inevitable where there is no agreement.