Singer Tiwa Savage Opens Up On Being Blackmailed With Sex Tape

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has opened up in a recent interview about being blackmailed with a sex tape of her and her current lover.

The music star disclosed this in New York during an interview with Angie Martinez on Power 105.1 radio station.

The “Somebody’s Son” crooner told Martinez that she will not give the blackmailer power over her for doing something that is natural.

In her words:

“Yesterday, I was in the car when my road manager sent me a message and told me to check my phone. So I checked it and I was just like, ‘wow! Where did you get this from?’ The video was sent to him and it’s a tape of me and the person I’m dating right now. The blackmailer is asking for money and the person I’m dating is going crazy too. My manager is asking how much are they asking for. But I’m not going to pay. Who knows if I do send you the money, you’d probably release it anyway. I’m not going to allow anyone to blackmail me for doing something that is natural.”

