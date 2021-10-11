Sit-At-Home Wasted Igbo Lives, Economy — Ekweremadu

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has stated that one of the worst things that could happen to the Igbo people at this time was to allow their homeland to be turned into a theatre of war.

Ekweremadu blamed the agitations by various parts of the country on a flawed federal system, injustice, and poor management of the nation’s diversity.

He, however, insisted that violent agitation was not the answer.

The lawmaker spoke in a lecture, entitled “The Igbo in Diaspora: A Perspective”, that he delivered virtually at the Igbo Heritage Lectures and Ugwumba Excellence Award event, which held in Pretoria, South Africa, Sunday evening, according to a statement by his media aide, Uche Anichukwu.

He expressed concern that violent agitations and the sit-at-home order by the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has wasted many lives and battered the South East economy.