Sokoto Killings: The Clock Of Your Ultimate Destruction Is Ticking, Buhari Tells Bandits

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that bandits are currently on a “ticking clock”, as they will soon be “destroyed”.

The president stated this in reaction to the killing of over 30 people in Goronyo LGA of Sokoto state.

In a statement on Monday, Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, quoted Buhari as saying the gunmen will soon no longer have a place to hide.

“The clock of your ultimate destruction is ticking, as you will no longer have a place to hide,” the commander-in-chief said.

“The(se) bandits are currently under desperate pressure because of the intense and sustained air and ground operations against them in their hideouts by our security forces.

“The cowardly attacks on innocent people by the bandits show a rearguard action of criminals under pressure. But they will have no place to hide and our gallant security forces will not relent in the current offensive to defeat these callous enemies of humanity.”

President Buhari expressed that his administration is determined “more than ever before to protect Nigerians from murderous criminal gangs that have no respect for the sanctity of life”.

He appealed to Nigerians to be patient as security agencies work to improve safety across the country.