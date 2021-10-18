“Some In-laws Want To Be Worshipped” – Actress Ese Eriata

Nollywood actress, Ese Eriata, has shared her two cents on the rift between her colleague, actress Annie Idibia and her in-laws.

The movie star pointed out that Annie may not be the problem. On the contrary, her in-laws may be troublesome people who want to be worshipped and would find fault with everything she does.

“One thing I’ve noticed with marrying into some families; if you are not worshipping them like God; they will never like you, mind you this doesn’t mean you don’t respect them o, the fact that you don’t kneel down to greet can make them hate you,” she wrote.

