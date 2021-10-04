Stay away from somebody’s husband – Nigerian blogger warns BBNaija’s Maria

Nigerian blogger Gistlover has warned BBNaija star Maria to stay away from somebody’s husband if not she’ll be exposed of the things she has been doing with the married man.

The blogger seems to know a lot of secrets about Maria that most of us aren’t aware off and has warned her to stay away from the married man she’s trying to influence to divorce his wife if not she will be very hot on social media because all her secrets will be out.

According to the blogger, if the man she’s following gives those divorce papers he’s been planning to give his wife because of her to the wife then she should know that it’s going to be red for her on the gram as all her secrets will be coming out without her consent.

Screenshot below;