“Stop Calling Me To Beg On Anyone’s Behalf,” Tonto Dikeh Tells Lawyers

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has said more regarding the petition filed against her by popular Instagram dancer, Jane Mena.

Information Nigeria recalls that Jane Mena filed the petition through her lawyers demanding that Tonto Dikeh pays her the sum of 500 million naira for cyberstalking and criminal defamation of her character.

However, Tonto Dikeh retaliated by taking to her Instagram page to claim that Jane Mena has been begging her behind the scenes to save her marriage by not releasing the alleged sex tape.

In a new post also, Tonto Dikeh has further insisted that she will not accept any pleas on behalf of Jane Mena.

“Dear lawyers, stop calling me to beg on anyone’s behalf. Do what you are paid to do. They don’t call me king in vain,” the actress wrote.