Stop Crying About Challenges, Dankwambo Taunts Gombe Governor

Former Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State has asked his successor, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, to face the challenges before him rather than cry over them.

In a post on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday, Dankwambo said if Yahaya is not ready, he should leave the office for the people who are capable of facing those challenges.

He said as a leader, crying about challenges only shows the inadequacy of such leader.

Dankwambo said anyone who presents himself or herself for leadership should be ready for challenges.

“During my time, I never cried that there was no money to run my administration, because I am the one that present myself that I want to become governor.

“Any day a leader starts crying that there is this, there is that one, that means there is inadequacy in the leadership.

“Therefore, if you are not prepared to face challenges as a leader then you should leave it for those people who are ready to face challenges,” he posted.

The incumbent governor and his predecessor have been at loggerheads since Yahaya took over the mantle of leadership from Dankwambo two years ago.

Yahaya has been condemning Dankwambo’s eight-year stewardship, accusing the administration of accruing huge debts without tangible capital projects to show for the money spent.

He also accused the Dankwambo’s administration of siphoning the huge loan while leaving behind several uncompleted and abandoned projects.

Although, Dankwambo is yet to grant a formal interview with newsmen, he usually responded to such allegations on social media, through his verified Facebook or Twitter handles.