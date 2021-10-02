“Stop Discrediting My Man’s Work,” Simi Tackles Trolls

Popular Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye Kosoko, alias Simi has sent a public note of warning to trolls who have spreading the rumors that she is the writer behind her husband, Adekunle Gold’s hits.

Simi made this public address while replying to a Twitter user who tweeted, “Simi don write hits for Adekunle Gold taya.”

“False. Y’all need to stop discrediting my man ok?!? He puts the work in and out and he’s an awesome, awesome writer,” the “Duduke” singer replied.

Information Nigeria recalls that the mother of one said in a recent interview that she will be anxious if her daughter decides to go into music.