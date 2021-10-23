“Stop Offering Advice To Your Friends On Social Media” – Toke Makinwa

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa, has slammed people who claim to be friends with someone but would rather offer a public advice to them on social media than talk with them in private.

Toke Makinwa took to her Twitter account to tweet her displeasure about the behavior, adding that this generation is so obsessed with the internet that they don’t know boundaries anymore.

“This generation be so obsessed with the internet we don’t know boundaries anymore. If you are my friend, we win together, we suffer loss together, we in this together and that’s on periodttt. You have my number, use it as a friend. Stop offering advice to your so called friends on social media, you look like a joke,” she tweeted.

Read Also: Why I No Longer Judge People – Toke Makinwa