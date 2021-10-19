Stop playing around with billionaires – Uche Maduagwu warns Whitemoney

Actor, Uche Maduagwu has warned BBNaija Season 6 winner, Whitemoney to stop playing around with billionaires.

According to him, Whitemoney should concentrate on his cooking.

The controversial Nollywood actor spoke out in reaction to viral videos of Whitemoney hanging out with some billionaires including Obi Cubana and E-Money.

In a post on his Instagram page, Uche Maduagwu cautioned Whitemoney to stop jumping from one billionaire to the other, because the real source of wealth of these men isn’t known.

He also advised the reality TV star to focus on building his cooking brand, and used BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ winner, Laycon as a point of reference.

According to him, Laycon is successful today because he knelt down for his creativity.

In his words;

“Laycon knelt only for his creativity that is why #Grammy recognize am, Whitemoney build your brand in #cooking so #Jesus fit lift you up like #Laycon or you want to start chasing 1.8 audio million naira Lamborghini #dress clout after relevance don run away like Ike?

Whether dem call themselves W money or Oba kunu, my dear REAL billionaires build industries to employ the jobless and give abundantly to charity Organizations just like Otedola, Dangote, Adeleke and Rochas. It’s not to dey spray money in the air with zero physical developmental project for youths, man of the year award KO noisemakers ambassadors NI.”

Refer to his post below:

