“Stop Posting Gifts Your Boyfriend Or Husband Gives You On Social Media” – Joro Olumofin

Popular relationship counsellor, Joro Olumofin, has advised Nigerian ladies to stop posting the gifts given to them by their husbands or boyfriends.

Joro Olumofin took to his Instagram Stories to share his piece of advice.

He wrote, “Nigerian ladies are always inviting vultures into their relationships/marriages. Because they want to pepper their single friends or the ones not receiving gifts. Please stop posting the gifts and money your husband/boyfriend gives you on social media. You’re putting a target on your relationship and inviting Grade A side chicks with Dubai and Turkey done body and teeth into your relationship. Once these side chicks have entered, it’s over o.”

