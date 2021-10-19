“Stop Victim Blaming,” BBNaija’s Angel Defends Tiwa Savage

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye former housemate, Angel Smith, has made a case for singer Tiwa Savage regarding her viral leaked sex tape video.

According to the 21-year-old reality TV star, Tiwa Savage is the victim and she should not be blamed. On the contrary, the person who should be blamed is the person who leaked the sex tape.

In her words:

“The problem will never be the fact that someone made a sex tape or that someone took a picture naked. The problem will always lie with the person that decided to leak it. Stop victim blaming. And leaking someone’s nudes is a criminal offense.”

