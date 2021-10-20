Stop ‘victim blaming’ Tiwa Savage over the leaked tape – BBNaija Angel

Former BBNaija season 6 housemate, Angel Smith has waded into the controversy surrounding the alleged leaked sex tape of Tiwa Savage with her boyfriend.

The reality star has told Nigerians to stop ‘victim blaming’ Tiwa Savage over the leaked sex tape.

Angel in a thread on her Twitter page said the blame should be on the person who decided to leak the sex tape and not the fact that Tiwa Savage decided to record the act.

Stating that leaking of nudes is a criminal offense, Angel hoped that one of those responsible for such act be made to face the law soon.

Her tweets read: “ The problem will never be the fact that someone made a sex tape or that someone took a picture naked, the problem will always lie with the person that decided to leak it. Stop victim blaming.

“Leaking someone’s nudes is a criminal offense. I hope one of you becomes a scapegoat.”

Responding to those criticising Tiwa Savage for recording the sex tape, Angel said the attention should be diverted to the person who shared the video.

“No matter how many times people tell others not to record themselves, they still will and that’s okay. Divert this attention to people who think it’s okay that people should be punished for their own choices,” Angel wrote.

