Supreme court affirms Soludo as APGA governorship candidate

The Supreme Court has affirmed former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Charles Soludo as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the November 6 election in Anambra state.

The five-member panel of justices led by Mary Peter-Odili also affirmed Victor Oye as the national chairman of the party.

The apex court unanimously upheld the judgment of the Kano state appeal court division which validated the primary election that produced Soludo.

Also Read: Governor’s Convoy Held Hostage As ‘IPOB Militants’ Disrupt APGA Campaign In Anambra

According to the supreme court, the appellate court was right when it quashed a Jigawa state high court judgment that recognised a parallel primary election that was conducted by the Okeke-led faction of APGA.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier picked Michael Umeoji as the party’s candidate.

However, a court of appeal sitting in Kano on August 10 affirmed Oye as national chairman of APGA — meaning the return of Soludo as the governorship candidate.