Tambuwal Urges Army To Review Military Operations Strategies

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has called for a review of the strategies of the Nigerian army’s military operations.

Tambuwal made this call when the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House on Monday.

This was contained in a statement by the Army Director of Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, titled, ‘Governor Tambuwal reiterates commitment to support NA in tackling insecurity.’

Tambuwal pointed out that the recent attacks on Goronyon village of the state was quite disheartening and therefore informed the need to review strategies of military operations in the zone to prevent a recurrence.

“He further called for collective effort among citizens and security agencies to fish out perpetrators of heinous crimes in the society,” the statement partly read.

, “He cautioned the public not to shield any one supporting banditry, especially their informants and logistics suppliers.

“He also called on the Federal Government to inject more personnel and resources to make operations much more easier for the security agencies.

“In his remarks, the COAS, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya commended Governor Tambuwal for his continuous support to the NA and urged him not to relent on his effort.

“He assured that the NA will not disappoint the government and people, as effort is ongoing to reorganise and rejig the operations in the Northwest. He emphasized that the NA is working assiduously with other security agencies and stakeholders to robustly confront the situation.”