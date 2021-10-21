Terrorists Who Attempted Coup Against Me Are In Nigeria – Turkey President

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey has expressed that the “terrorist organisation” behind the July 2016 failed coup in his country are operating illegally in Nigeria.

Erdogan, speaking through an interpreter, disclosed this on Wednesday at a media briefing in Abuja.

“Turkey has been fighting against terrorist organisations for many decades, such as the PKK, PYD, FETO, DASH and other terrorist organisations,” President Erdogan said through an interpreter.

“The perpetrator of the heinous failed coup of July the 15th, FETO, is still illegally active in Nigeria, and we are continuously sharing our intelligence with the Nigerian interlocutors and authorities.

“I hope and pray that our Nigerian brothers will forge a closer solidarity in this field with us, the Republic of Turkey.”

He equally sought the collaboration of the Nigerian government to overcome extremism and terrorism that has become a global phenomenon.

The Turkish president also commended President Buhari for hosting him and his delegation.

He added, “The most auspicious results and I would like to thank my distinguished brother, President Buhari, for being such a gracious host for me and for my delegation.”