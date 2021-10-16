“The Truth Will Be Out For All To See Very Soon” – 2face Idibia’s Babymama, Pero Adeniyi

Nigerian singer, 2face’s first baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, has said that the truth will be out for everyone to see very soon.

According to the makeup artist, even if she comes out to speak her truth, people will poke holes in it.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mother of four wrote, “You are asking me to speak. If I told you my truth, would you believe? Would you not poke holes in it? My truth is special to me, those that know me know the truth, that is all that matters. I will continue to guard it. Even the liar that started this madness knows the truth but needs the lie for relevance. Very soon, the truth will be out for all to see clearly.”

