There Are Over 30 Separatist Groups In Southeast – Abaribe

Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, says there are over 30 separatist groups in the South East to actualise their dream of Biafra.

Abaribe, in an interview on Tuesday on Channels Television, monitored by our reporter, alleged that the people of the zone were being marginalised and treated unfairly.

“One of the biggest problems that the media also has is that they tag everything IPOB in the South-East.

“You won’t believe that there are more than 30 different separatist organisations. IPOB, MASSOB, there are so many and each one of them comes back to the same thing.

“Why we’re having separatist agitations everywhere in the country is that some people are unable to manage our diversity,” Abaribe said.

He said the present administration could only quell separatists groups in the zone, but could not kill the ideology if the root causes of the agitations were not addressed.

Asked if he was a supporter of IPOB, Abaribe said: “I’m a supporter of the cries of our people against injustice…I stand with my people.”

He said he had no regret for standing as one of the sureties of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in 2017.