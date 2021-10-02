“There Is No Single Evidence Of God” – Gay Rights Activist, Bisi Alimi

Controversial gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi, has said that there is no single evidence of God.

The HIV/LGBTQ activist took to his Instagram Story to share his opinion on God.

According to the 46-year-old British-Nigerian, Africans choose to believe in God even though there is no single evidence of God but show no concern about slavery even though there are numerous evidence of slavery and importation of Christianity.

In his words:

“There is no single evidence of God but Africans believe it. We have numerous evidence of slavery, and importation of Christianity, but Africans don’t care.”