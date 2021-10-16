There’s Nothing Attractive About A Man Every Woman Wants – BBNaija’s Tolani Baj

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
There's Nothing Attractive About A Man Every Woman Wants - BBNaija’s Tolani Baj
 Tolani Baj

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Tolani Baj, has stated that her ideal man is a man who no other woman wants.

The reality TV star cum brand influencer also added that she low-key likes men who like to stay at home.

The Lagos State-born media personality took to her Instagram Stories to share her opinion.

You ever get your hands on a nigga everybody think the goat and he really a lamb. There’s nothing attractive nor exciting about a man that every female wants. Low-key men who like to stay home >>>,” the reality TV star’s post read.

Read AlsoI Don’t Have To Leave My House To Make Money – Tolani Baj

The reality TV star’s post

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here