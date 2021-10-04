Timi Dakolo Celebrates His Wife, Busola On Her Birthday

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Timi Dakolo got netizens surprised with his recent post celebrating his wife, Busola on her birthday.

The ‘Iyawo Mi’ crooner took to his Instagram page to share some specific details about her.

He wrote:

“Happy Birthday to the Wifest wife @busoladakolo if you can, send her gift, I just paid school fees. The prayer warrior. Kogi bowl of expensive stew. My gossip partner. Defender of yard people in the spirit and in flesh. Mama Alexander, Hallel and Zoe. Timi Dakolo’ wife. Fitness Guru. Bully and Subborn Thing like you. Waking me up by 3am to settle quarrel is not Godly behavior. You are the only person in the world that starts a fight and finishes it and then say “you know I don’t like fighting”.

Still don’t understand why you keep a debtor for your husband and must collect it at the end of the month. Meanwhile you never pay back when you borrow from me. I know that i am not an ajebo butter like you, manage me like that. You look nothing like your age because I no dey stress you.

All of una Wey Dey spin my wife, make una sha know say we Dey discuss una for house Dey laugh. And finally Busola, No be every time Dem take light,them Dey on Generator. Learn to open window. Sweating is good and diesel 290 per liter. Thank you for understanding. Happy birthday @busoladakolo.”