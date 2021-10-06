Tinubu Is The Ideal APC Presidential Candidate For 2023, Says Ogunlewe

Former Minister of Works, Seye Ogunlewe has expressed that Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is the ideal candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

Ogunlewe urged the former governor of Lagos to declare his interest in the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on an Arise Television programme on Tuesday, Ogunlewe stated that Tinubu is the appropriate person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said a campaign team will be launched in Lagos on Thursday to kick-start the activities of his participation as a candidate in the 2023 election.

“We need a thinker and someone who has paid his dues in the struggle for democracy, and we’re appealing to Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu to come out and participate,” Ogunlewe said.

“It is not going to be easy, it is not going to be a dash. He has to struggle, participate and convince people that he is available to serve.

“On Thursday, we will launch the Lagos faction of his campaign team, so that everybody would be aware of his intention to contest. Then we move from there to participate in the national convention, where they are going to choose the flagbearer of the party.

“He is sick but he’s getting better on a daily basis. He has more time to recuperate and come back to tell us whether he accepts to run or not, but definitely, he has not said so.

“We are just thinking he’s the appropriate person to run for the presidency of Nigeria.”