Tinubu Visits Aso Rock, Says Buhari Is An Exceptional Leader

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock.

Both men held a closed-door meeting.

At the end of the meeting, Tinubu said he was at the presidential villa to thank the president for visiting him in London where he sought medical treatment.

“I came to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for visiting me in London when I had a knee surgery. He demonstrated empathy. He is an exceptional leader,” he said.

Recall that President Buhari visited Tinubu in London in August.