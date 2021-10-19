Tiwa Savage becomes an object of mockery on social media after her leaked tape surfaced online

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage recently became of topic of discussion on social media after her sex tape surfaced on Monday night.

Nigerians on social media are currently having a field day. While some asked for people to cut a slack for her, some others have mocked the hell out of her.

Fans say no reasonable man will settle with the singer following the release of the tape.

Tiwa Savage had in an interview with New York’s Power 105.1 FM revealed that alleged sex tape with her current lover is in the possession of a blackmailer.

According to reports, her unknown lover mistakenly uploaded the video on Snapchat and when he realized his mistake he deleted it immediately.

Unfortunately, the blackmailer had gotten a hold of the video before he deleted it.

The confession stirred reactions as many of her fans disbelievingly pointed discrepancies in the interview.

However, the ‘somebody son will find me, one day crooner’, seems to be telling the truth as the video was released at wee hours of Tuesday morning and eventually deleted for violating copyrights rules on Instagram.

In a split seconds, the video has gone viral, circulating social media space.

Reacting to the content of the video; fans of the singer, via different social mediums expressed disappointment towards the singer for allowing someone’s take a video of her in such a state.

Others argued that the 41-year-old’s lover might be responsible for the leakage as no one can be trusted.

See some of the reactions below;

zhaynnie_trendy_wear wrote;’It could be anybody tomorrow, nobody is a saint…People will definitely get over this & move to another gist tomorrow! Nobody is a saint ….’

purplemoonclothing_apparel wrote; ‘Somebody son can not love you with that video. But WHY???? somebody’s MUM’

tife_fabunmi wrote; Love Tiwa regardless ❤️❤️❤️

adejonwo123 wrote; ‘It’s Tiwa but let’s all move on,it was a mistake and I’m so pained right now’

