Tiwa Savage Reveals How Her Sex Tape Got Leaked

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, who claimed she’s being blackmailed over a sex tape of herself and her partner, has shared how it was leaked.

Speaking in an interview with American OAP, Angie Martinez of Power 105.1, she said, “It is not from someone working closely with me. What happened is that the person did it on Snap and he posted it by accident, but he quickly deleted it.

However, someone got it before he could delete it. It is a very short video, but it is me. It is going to be out there and I can just imagine the memes. I just found out yesterday. I could not sleep last night.

We tried to stall them, but I later decided that I am going to own the narrative. I am not ashamed of it; this is someone I am dating; I am not cheating, neither is he. We are grownups.

I cannot believe this is happening to me. I feel for my fans because they will have to keep defending me. I can switch off my phone or have someone run my account so I do not see that, but my fans will feel the need to protect me. I will like my fans to ignore it.”