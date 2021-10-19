Tiwa Savage Speaks As Sex Tape Finally Leaks

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has called out Instagram blogger, Gist lover regarding her alleged sex tape.

The 41-year-old music star boldly tagged the blogger’s handle on her Instagram Story, slamming the faceless blogger who had initially claimed that she cooked up the sex tape allegations for fame.

“You hated how I was able to control the narrative and get ahead of a story before it consumed me and how I’m able to joke on stage about something you taught should destroy me and make me feel ashamed. You must knock my head when you see me otherwise….. @gistloverblogy.africa with my full chest,” the singer wrote.

Read Also: Uche Maduagwu Slams Tiwa Savage For Talking About Her Leaked Sex Tape