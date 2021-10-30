Tiwa Savage Splashes N500K On Actress Iyabo Ojo

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has surprised Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo with the sum of 500,000 naira as a gift.

Iyabo Ojo took to her Instagram page to share her excitement about receiving such a surprise present from the ‘Somebody’s Son’ crooner.

”Awwwwwwwww my brown chocolate 🍫 our very own African Queen @tiwasavage God bless you loads, I’m so overwhelmed, honestly……. Thank you once again, Love you loads 😘 💖 . #womensupportingwomen #vof2021,” the mother of two captioned the post as she shared a screenshot of the credit alert.

The post moved netizens and entertainers to drop their reactions in the comments section.

”Send me your aza, Tiwatope can not come and shame the shameless. I must send the account number to someone today,” Comedian Koffi wrote in the comments section.

