Tonto Dikeh’s ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri allegedly arrested & detained by the police

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri is in the news again and has allegedly been arrested and detained by the police.

The actress friend and colleague, Doris Ogala hinted on the arrest via an Instagram post she shared.

Though she never mentioned names, she however said he will be “sleeping with mosquito” till Wednesday October 20.

Doris wrote;

God of Tonto has brought down fire. Till Wednesday

Finally! Till Wednesday ooo #sleepwithmosquitoesbro

Journalist and former Presidential aide, Jackson Ude who then corroborated the arrest claim, mentioned Kpokpogri as the detainee. He wrote;

DIG Joseph Egbunike has ordered the arrest and detention of Prince Kpokpogiri who is asking Tonto Dikeh to return his Lexus SUV after both lovers parted ways. Tonto is allegedly using her relationship with the Police DIG to “teach Kpokpogiri a lesson” for messing with her

