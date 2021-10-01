Too Much Blood Flowing In Nigeria: Gumi

Kaduna-based Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, says too much blood is flowing in Nigeria.

Speaking at a peace conference organised by Center For the Advancement of Human Dignity and Value (CAHDV) in Kaduna on Thursday, the scholar wondered “why nothing is being done to stop the unnecessary flow of blood”.

He said lack of religion, knowledge and enlightenment on the part of criminal is the cause of insecurity in the region and enlightenment is the cure.

According to Gumi, the government had in the last three years spent $1billion in fighting banditry and said it requires another $1 billion to continue the fight, when 10 percent of that amount can be used to enlighten the bandits and stop the killings and kidnappings.

“I realised one thing; lack of religion, lack of knowledge; ignorance is the cause of insecurity and enlightenment is the cure. When you enlighten them, you can cure them. When you want to cure the problem the way it was created, you go into bloodshed and this is exactly what we are witnessing now.

“What we see today is lack of civilization. Too much blood is flowing in Nigeria unnecessarily and we have not yet understood the human dignity and value both the leading and the led. Man has value and dignity, you cannot force your religion on anybody. Why is blood flowing too much in the country?”

Gumi said When he visited the bandits in the forest, the first step was to use psychology on them and they aired their grievances and were ready to change.

He added that the herdsmen they were hijacked by evil people, drug addicts and gunrunners calling on the government not to allow them to be hijacked by bad elements.

Gumi said every human being, by Nigeria’s constitution, is guaranteed the freedom to choose his or her religion.