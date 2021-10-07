Two Injured As Fire Guts Federal Secretariat Abuja

At least two people have been injured in a fire that engulfed a part of the Federal Secretariat complex in Abuja on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses told newsmen that they jumped from the second floor where the fire started and injured themselves.

According to one eyewitness, the fire started on the second floor of the first phase of the complex, which houses the Federal Ministry of Education.

Officials of the Federal Fire Service (FSS) battled the fire for hours before it was finally put off after deploying four firefighting trucks.

Located in the three-arm zone of the nation’s capital, the complex houses major federal ministries, departments and agencies.