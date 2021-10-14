Uche Maduagwu tackles Bobrisky over comment on ‘collecting the female gender’

Controversial movie star, Uche Maduagwu comes for the popular crossdresser, Bobrisky after he bragged about collecting the female gender from the real owners.

Bobrisky had taken to his Instagram page to recount his achievement as a crossdresser while stating that he collected the female gender from the real owners and used it to become successful.

It is on the basis of this, that the LGBTQ activist, took to his Instagram page to lambast him while mocking some makeups he applies in order to look presentable. He also slammed Bobrisky for his regular use of filter; what he described as ‘a Jesus wept filter’.

In his words: