Uche Maduagwu tackles Whitemoney over decision to go into music

Winner of the BBNaija season 6 reality show, Whitemoney recently got tackled by Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu over his decision to venture into music.

In an earlier report, Whitemoney had opened up on plans to feature Duncan Mighty in a song before the year runs out.

Reacting to this, the Uche Maduagwu took to his Instagram page to criticize his decision while savagely advising him to use the music he got for the show to start a cooking business instead.

This jab is coming after Whitemoney displayed commendable passion in culinary activities on the show.

Captioning the post, the controversial actor wrote:

“Dear Whitemoney, you no dey destined for music, borrow wisdom from based on logistics ambassadors, just because #Laycon make am for #music no mean say music NA agege #bread. In 2009 I told #Davido nations will celebrate his talent, today #African president not only turn #taxi driver to carry am from airport recently, he now borrow dem money #video”

See the post below:

