Umahi Threatens To ‘Go After Parents Of Gunmen In Ebonyi’

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has threatened that he will “go after” the parents of persons behind recent killings in the state.

He made this known while speaking on Wednesday after the signing of the contract agreement for the construction of the second phase of the Abakaliki ring road.

The Ebonyi governor stated that the state had had enough of such attacks.

According to a statement by Francis Nwaze, the governor’s spokesman, Umahi said if those behind killings needed jobs, the state will provide for them.

He also warned that if there is a further breach of peace in the state, traditional rulers, coordinators of development centres and council chairmen would be held accountable.

Also Read: Insecurity: INEC To Proceed With Anambra Guber Polls

“There will be no killings again or burning of houses in my state. If the problem is that they don’t have anything doing, bring them, I will find them something doing. But if they refuse and you fail to bring their names to me, you will pay the price,” the governor said.

“All I need is information. If they take this offer, I will not arrest anybody. I will empower and integrate them, but nobody should kill anybody.

“About this Monday thing, you must mobilise people to the markets, the security to patrol the streets and everywhere, because you know these boys and you know their parents.

“Any further killing(s), I will go after the parents of these boys. Let them see how painful it is — spilling the blood of innocent people because you are promised heaven and earth.

“You allow people to import criminals and they are in the bushes killing our people and you are keeping quiet. Enough is enough. I have charged Ebubeagu to roll out today and do their work.”