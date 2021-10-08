Under Buhari, Nigeria’s Inherent Capabilities Have Been Utilized – Adesina

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has expressed that the inherent potentials which in the past have remained dormant in Nigeria, have started to be utilised.

Adesina stated this on Thursday in his statement titled, “Weighty Matters About Our Country”.

“Nigeria must go beyond a never-ending potential for becoming a great nation to an actually great one. Many presidents have said it. Shehu Shagari. Olusegun Obasanjo. Umaru Yar’Adua. Goodluck Jonathan. But here we are today, still just a country with potentials.

“But I tell you, under Muhammadu Buhari, those inherent capacities and capabilities are being unearthed, utilized, and we are on our way there,” the president’s spokesman stated.

He further noted that if the nation stays focused, “we’ll get to our Canaan, flowing with milk and honey”.