Undergraduates Studying Education In Public Varsities To Get N75K Per Semester

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has announced the approval of the sum of N75,000 as stipend per semester for students undergoing degree programmes in Education in public universities in Nigeria.

Also, the Nigeria Certificate in Education students will get N50,000 as stipend per semester as part of the deliberate effort of the government to attract the best brains into the teaching profession as promised by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He announced this on Tuesday at the World Teachers’ Day celebration held at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Adamu, whose speech was read by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, said his ministry would collaborate with the state governments to ensure automatic employment for the students on graduation.

He said: “Undergraduate students of B.Ed/B.A. Ed/BSc. Ed in Public institutions are to receive stipends of N75,000.00 per semester while NCE students will get N50,000.00 as stipends per semester.

“Federal Government should find the modality through which respective states’ governments could provide automatic employment for NCE graduates at Basic Education level.”