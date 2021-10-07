UNILAG Fixes Post-UTME Screening For Nov

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) will on Monday open its portal for registration of eligible candidates for the 2021/2022 post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) screening.

A statement by the Registrar, Mr. Oladejo Azeez, said candidates who chose UNILAG as their first choice, scored 200 and above in the UTME, had five ‘O’ level credits at one sitting and were 16 years old were eligible to register for the screening.

The statement said: “Candidates who made University of Lagos their first choice in the 2021/2022 UTME and scored 200 and above are eligible for screening. In addition, candidates must possess five credit passes at one sitting in relevant ‘O’ level subjects, including English language and Mathematics.

“Candidates, who will not be 16 years old by October 31 are not eligible and need not apply.”