Uti Nwachukwu Blasts Tunde Ednut For Supporting White Money (Video)

Popular media personality, Uti Nwachukwu, has slammed musician cum blogger Tunde Ednut for constantly bragging about influencing the winners of the Big Brother Naija show.

Tunde Ednut is known for supporting Big Brother Naija housemates who turn out to be winners of their season which was not different for White Money.

Uti Nwachukwu, a strong supporter of Pere, in a post shared on Instagram said, Tunde Ednut always supports someone who people always speculate would be the winner of the show.

According to Uti Nwachukwu, supporting an obvious winner who later turns out to be the BBNaija winner always makes Tunde Ednut brag about influencing the victory.

He further dared Tunde Ednut to support someone who is not an obvious winner and watch if the person would win the show.

Uti Nwachukwu also bragged about Pere being among the top three finalists amidst plans to exit him from the show on the third week.