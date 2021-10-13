Uzodinma To FG: Compensate South-East For Civil War Losses

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has called for the establishment of a special fund to compensate the south-east over the devastation of the zone during the civil war.

Uzodimma spoke in Owerri, Imo state capital, on Wednesday while declaring open a zonal public hearing on the review of the revenue allocation sharing formula.

The event was organised by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The governor stated that if created, the special fund would provide succour to those who lost their properties and family members during the civil war.

“I think the debacles of the civil war led the south-east into a deep poverty level; houses were burnt down, people were killed,” Uzodinma said.

“Only recently, a special law was enacted as the North-East Development Commission, arising from the disaster of Boko Haram incidents. But the 30-month civil war that ended in 1970 left the south-east in a state of penury.”