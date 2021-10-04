Uzodinma’s Wife Not Abducted —Imo Govt

Imo State Government has described as wicked, the speculation that the wife of the Governor of the state, Chioma Uzodinma, was abducted.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, debunked the speculation on Monday to The PUNCH.

He stated that the sponsors of the rumour are “devils’ agents.”

Also Read: IPOB Threatens Month-long Sit-at-home In Southeast

Emelumba said that those who do not wish the state well were the same people behind the abduction rumour.

Reacting to the abduction rumour of the governor’s wife, the commissioner said, “There is no truth in that. Those who are behind the rumour are wicked and are devil’s agents. They are the ones wishing the state bad.”