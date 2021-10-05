We Have All It Takes To Make Nigeria Great, Says Osinbajo

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has stated that Nigerians have all it takes to make the country great.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media Publicity, Laolu Akande, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Osinbajo made the assertion at the public presentation of a book titled ‘Politics that Works – What Schools and Seminars won’t Teach You about Winning Elections’, co-authored by Babafemi Ojudu and Alex James.

The statement titled ‘Osinbajo to Nigerians: Don’t give up, our challenges have solutions’, the vice president noted that Nigerians should come together to solve the challenges facing the nation.

Osinbajo was quoted as saying, “Our generational challenges have the generational solutions, let’s just face the issues and solve them, whether we are in government or planning to get into government.

“We mustn’t give up and we mustn’t keep looking back. The challenges of today are meant for those of us who are here and alive today. And they are meant to be solved by young people, and as I always say, there is no better time to be alive.

This is the best time in Nigeria to be young. Those who are young today have the best opportunity ever.

“I think this country needs the best minds. If you look at the variety of talents that we have.

We have everything that it takes for a great country but it is the coming together of like minds, coming together of people who agree on the same things, old or young.

“I don’t think we should divide ourselves along these lines because this country can be great but we need that coming together of the best minds whether male or female.”